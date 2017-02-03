FCC led by Trump pick starts to reverse Obama policies
In this Aug. 9, 2013, file photo, FCC commissioner Ajit Pai presents his dissent during a Federal Communications Commission hearing at the FCC in Washington. The Federal Communications Commission often took stances that angered the phone and cable industries under the Obama administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC