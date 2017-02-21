FCC chair to block implementation of stricter broadband privacy rules
Feb 24 The new U.S. Federal Communications Commission chief will move to block broadband privacy rules, approved by the Obama administration, that subject broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a spokesman said on Friday, in a victory for internet providers like AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Corp. The spokesman for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Pai believes all companies in the "online space should be subject to the same rules, and the federal government should not favor one set of companies over another." Pai plans by March 2 to delay the implementation of the rules which subject companies to stricter oversight than websites under Federal Trade Commission rules, the spokesman said.
