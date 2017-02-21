Ex-Comverse CEO who fled to Namibia faces U.S. fraud sentencing

The former chief executive officer of Comverse Technology Inc, who returned to the United States last year after spending a decade in Namibia to avoid prosecution, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday for engaging in securities fraud. Jacob "Kobi" Alexander, the Woodbury, New York-based software developer's founder, is expected to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, who said the former executive could not be trusted when he pled guilty in August.

