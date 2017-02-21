Ericsson tapped by Verizon Enterprise Solutions to provide enabling support for NFV services

A Ericsson's agile solutions help reduce time-to-market and stimulate innovation by enabling third-party partners to create, test and on-board virtual network functions Verizon Enterprise Solutions has selected Ericsson to provide enabling technologies for its virtualized global Managed Network Services offerings, including Software Defined Wide Area Networking services. The enabling technologies will allow Verizon customers to take advantage of self-service ordering and configuration, end-to-end automation and flexible payment models resulting in more efficient service delivery.

