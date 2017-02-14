EarthLink Declares Final Quarterly Di...

EarthLink Declares Final Quarterly Dividend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

The board of directors of EarthLink Holdings Corp. today announced that it has taken the necessary action to declare the final quarterly dividend on EarthLink common stock in anticipation of the closing of the previously-announced merger with Windstream Holdings, Inc. . In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, the dividend will be in an amount equal to EarthLink's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, pro-rated based on the number of days elapsed in the first quarter up to the day immediately prior to the closing date of the merger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan 30 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,097 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC