EarthLink Declares Final Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors of EarthLink Holdings Corp. today announced that it has taken the necessary action to declare the final quarterly dividend on EarthLink common stock in anticipation of the closing of the previously-announced merger with Windstream Holdings, Inc. . In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, the dividend will be in an amount equal to EarthLink's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, pro-rated based on the number of days elapsed in the first quarter up to the day immediately prior to the closing date of the merger.
