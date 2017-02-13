DISH to Deliver BBC Americaa s Stunning Planet Earth II Live in 4K Ultra HD
Launches dedicated 4K channel to broadcast the landmark natural history television series every Saturday from Feb. 18 through March 25 Offers exclusive free preview of BBC America beginning Feb. 14, giving all DISH customers access to Planet Earth II in 4K and HD at no extra cost )--DISH will deliver live in 4K Ultra HD the highly-anticipated natural history series, Planet Earth II . Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the series will simulcast on BBC America, AMC and SundanceTV on Saturday, February 18, with subsequent episodes airing on BBCA every Saturday night.
