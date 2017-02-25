Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bou...

Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 15,819 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

