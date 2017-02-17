Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

What: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. , a leader in designing, developing, producing and marketing innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its 25th listing anniversary. Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West 18 mhz Lower DL 3811 Vertical FEC 3/4 SR 13.235 DR 18.295411 MOD 4:2:0 DVBS QPSK Social Media: For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.