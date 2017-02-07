Cell phone carriers post record numbers during 2017 Super Bowl
There was so much snapping, tweeting and posting going on in NRG Stadium during the 2017 Super Bowl that it broke records. That's according to AT&T and Sprint Corp. , which both say their data usages reached all-time highs during the big game.
