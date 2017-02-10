BT's Europe chief Sciolla resigns amid Italy accounting scandal
BT Group Plc's continental Europe chief Corrado Sciolla has resigned as the fallout from an accounting scandal at the British phone carrier's Italian unit spreads. Sciolla, who spent more than a decade at BT in roles including head of Italy, resigned to pursue other opportunities, BT said in an email Friday.
