BCE to hike dividend following improv...

BCE to hike dividend following improved profits in Q4, full 2016 financial year

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

BCE Inc. says its common share dividend will be increased by 5.1 per cent this year, starting with the first quarterly payment on April 15, following an improved profit in the fourth quarter and 2016 as a whole. The Montreal-based company , which owns Bell Canada, Bell Aliant and media companies including CTV, says its net income attributable to common shareholdeers was $657 million in the fourth quarter or 75 cents per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan 30 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC