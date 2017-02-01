BCE boosts dividend as profit grows o...

BCE boosts dividend as profit grows on wireless subscribers, CraveTV

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Two of Canada's major telecommunications companies reported strong wireless subscriber growth in their 2016 financial year, buoyed in part by immigrants purchasing cell services and more people using two smartphones. BCE Inc. beat analyst expectations as it added 315,311 net postpaid wireless subscribers in its last fiscal year, ending Dec. 31, 2016, up 19 per cent compared to 265,369 in 2015.

