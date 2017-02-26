Avnet and AT&T Team to Lower Barriers to Development of IoT Solutions

The agreement, which empowers Avnet to seamlessly integrate AT&T's cloud application development supported by flagship platforms AT&T M2X and AT&T Flow Designer , paves the way for the two companies to more effectively harness their respective expertise to support designers in the development and production of next-generation IoT devices with global cellular connection. Building on the success of previous collaborations, including the Cellular IoT Starter Kit and LTE IoT Add-On Kit , Avnet and AT&T also announced plans for the Avnet Global LTE IoT Starter Kit, powered by AT&T.

