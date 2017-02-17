AT&T's new 'unlimited' plan sucks
As of this morning, all four major wireless carriers offer data plans described as "unlimited" to all their customers. But while I'm reluctantly willing to describe the Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint plans as unlimited , AT&T's plan could better be described as a "22GB data plan but you can't actually use that data to watch pretty videos or do work on your laptop" plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan 30
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC