ASX slips in muted response to Donald Trump speech
Investors spent most of Wednesday anxiously awaiting an address by US President Donald Trump, with shares trading listlessly sideways before finishing the day marginally in the red. Buying in the banks and modest interest in utilities were not enough to keep the ASX supported, with Telstra weighing heavily on the bourse as it traded ex-dividend.
