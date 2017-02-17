36 hours of scrutiny essential on Vodafone-Sky merger
InternetNZ has advised the High Court it supports telecommunications companies' requests to delay the proposed merger between Vodafone New Zealand and Sky Network Television by 36 hours, in the event this merger is allowed to proceed by the Commerce Commission. "If the merger application is approved by the Commerce Commission, Vodafone and Sky will likely complete the merger almost immediately.
