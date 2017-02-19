2 Georgia Trustees inducted at Saturday night's gala in Savannah
Gov. Nathan Deal, center, inducted two Georgia Trustees at Saturday night's Trustees Gala, part of the Georgia Historical Society's annual Georgia History Festival. F. Duane Ackerman, left, and A.D. "Pete" Correll were named the 2107 Georgia Trustees to "recognize their accomplishments and community service reflecting the highest ideals of the founding body of Trustees."
