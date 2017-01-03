Wife of man killed in Brussels attack sues Twitter for being 'tool of terrorism'

Woman 'framed her husband's ex and had her jailed for months by claiming she arranged for her to be raped by strangers via Craigslist - and then lied about being pregnant AND having cancer' Terrifying moment a man tried to ABDUCT an 8-year-old at Oklahoma State Fair before the boy managed to fight himself free Going home with another guy, texting the whole time and saying 'I love you' BEFORE they even met: Men reveal the worst things women have done on their first date The end of Yahoo: Marissa Mayer to RESIGN and firm to change its name to Altaba if $4.8bn Verizon takeover gets the go-ahead Donald Trump appoints 'incredibly successful' son-in-law Jared Kushner to White House as 'Senior Advisor' - but he won't be paid a penny to avoid nepotism laws Andy Warhol's photographer pal Peter Beard was sent to a psych ward when his wife flipped out and told police he was suicidal because he ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.