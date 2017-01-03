Why AT&T thinks the FCC won't have th...

Why AT&T thinks the FCC won't have the power to stop its $85 billion Time Warner purchase

President-elect Donald Trump might still be against the $85 billion merger of AT&T and Time Warner, but AT&T thinks the Federal Communications Commission will be powerless to stop it. There are two potential government groups that might have a say in whether the deal goes through: the FCC and the Department of Justice .

