Want to track cellphones? Get a warrant, lawmakers say

This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows the StingRay II, a cellular site simulator used for surveillance purposes manufactured by Harris Corporation, of Melbourne, Fla. Lawmakers in several states, concerned about privacy and unreasonable search and seizure violations, are proposing legislation in January 2017 to prevent police officers from using cellphone tracking devices without warrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.