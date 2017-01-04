VOXX Advanced Solutions Introduces Li...

VOXX Advanced Solutions Introduces Live Streaming Body Camera

Read more: Information Technology

The ACCU.C 4G device will be available late Spring 2017. Designed for the specific needs of law enforcement officers, the ACCU.C 4G body camera integrates streaming communication into a rugged, portable and reliable design, which is sure to surpass all expectations with a perfect combination of form and function.i 1 2 Recording in full high-definition video with a super-wide viewing angle up to 120-degrees and built-in GPS for real-time location tagged videos, the ACCU.C 4G body camera provides users with the ability to stream and/or record events as they happen.i 1 2 This device also provides certified users with a real-time assessment of ongoing events as they are happening and can live stream footage to nearby connected devices with text alert notifications.




