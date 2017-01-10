Vodafone wins German court victory over Telekom duct charges

BERLIN: Germany's highest federal court handed Vodafone a victory on Tuesday in a dispute with Deutsche Telekom over how the former state monopoly charges for the use of cable ducts, Vodafone said.The dispute concerns around 400 million euros that Vodafone says Telekom has overcharged it in rent for using the cable network that Deutsche Telekom built before it had to spin it off as part of its privatization.A Vodafone spokeswoman said the Federal Court of Justice had overturned a ruling of a lower court in favor of Deutsche Telekom and referred the case back to that court to determine whether and to what extent Vodafone's claims were founded."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.