Vodafone in Talks to Merge Indian Unit With Idea Cellular

Vodafone Group on Monday said it is in talks to merge its Indian unit with the country's third-largest mobile operator, Idea Cellular Ltd., as the British company battles tough competition in one of its biggest markets. The U.K.-based company said it is in talks with the Aditya Birla Group, which controls Idea, about an all-share merger but cautioned there was no certainty a deal would be done.

