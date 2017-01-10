Verizon Reportedly Eyeing Merger with...

Verizon Reportedly Eyeing Merger with Charter

13 hrs ago

Telecom behemoth Verizon is reportedly eyeing a possible merger with Charter Communications, a move that could further transform an already fast-evolving telecom/cable/communications industry. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story yesterday, cited "people familiar with the matter."

