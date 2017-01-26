Verizon approached Charter about megamerger, WSJ says
Verizon and Charter have discussed a potential merger that would combine two of the country's biggest Internet providers, according to a Wall Street Journal report today . "Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam has made a preliminary approach to officials close to Charter," and Verizon is "working with advisers to study a potential transaction," the report said, citing "people familiar with the matter."
