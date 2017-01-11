USD 501, City of Topeka and Cox partner to provide reduced rate internet access
Kayla Sullivan, center, public relations specialist with Cox Communications, talks with Cassandra Santiago, left, and Jahmir Swopes, juniors at Highland Park High School, on Tuesday. Cox and the City of Topeka are partnering with USD 501 to host an event on Jan. 31 at the high school in east Topeka for low-income families to get $9.95 monthly interact access.
