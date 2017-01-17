US sues Oracle, says it pays white me...

US sues Oracle, says it pays white men more than others

This June 18, 2012, file photo shows Oracle headquarters in Redwood City, Calif. The Labor Department is suing Oracle, claiming that the technology giant pays white male workers more than their non-white and female counterparts with the same job titles.

