UPDATE 1-Telecommunications company Avaya files for bankruptcy

Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt load of about $6.3 billion but said it would not sell its call center business, which it had tried to do last year. The bankruptcy underscores the challenges telecommunications companies face as they transition to software and services from hardware.

