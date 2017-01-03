"Undeniable with Joe Buck" Season 3 D...

"Undeniable with Joe Buck" Season 3 Debuts on at&T Audience Network...

Legendary Hall of Fame Lineup of Guests Is Announced for Season 3: Meet Emmitt Smith, Jerry Rice, Terry Bradshaw and Ozzie Smith On the heels of 2 successful seasons, AT&T * will launch a third season of the popular show "Undeniable with Joe Buck" on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Only The first 2 seasons featuring a hall-of-fame lineup of the most popular and controversial athletes in the world - like Derek Jeter, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Phelps and Brett Favre.

