Telecom Italia has no intention to merge Tim Brasil with Oi
Jan 10 Telecom Italia has no intention of merging its TIM Participacoes SA unit with Brazilian wireless carrier Oi SA, a spokesman for Telecom Italia said on Tuesday. On Monday Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris told newspaper Folha de S.Paulo Oi could be merged with TIM Participacoes if his bid for the troubled carrier was successful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC