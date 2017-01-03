Telecom Italia has no intention to me...

Telecom Italia has no intention to merge Tim Brasil with Oi

Jan 10

Jan 10 Telecom Italia has no intention of merging its TIM Participacoes SA unit with Brazilian wireless carrier Oi SA, a spokesman for Telecom Italia said on Tuesday. On Monday Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris told newspaper Folha de S.Paulo Oi could be merged with TIM Participacoes if his bid for the troubled carrier was successful.

