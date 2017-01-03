T-Mobile and Ericsson first in North America to demonstrate nearly 1...

Mobile and Ericsson first in North America to demonstrate nearly 1 Gbps LTE over-the-air on commercially available network equipment and software Together these latest and most advanced technologies improve network capacity and user experience, bringing the peak speeds of LTE to gigabit range ahead of 5G deployments T-Mobile and Ericsson have reached near gigabit speeds in an over-the-air demonstration of LTE. The demo achieved peaks of 979 Mbps, with stable throughputs well above 900 Mbps.

