Student numbers fall slightly after Christmas break

As of Wednesday, the number of students returning to class following the holiday break had fallen to 8,588 students, a drop of 537 students since before Thanksgiving 2015. While 36 of those students graduated from Westwood High School, an alternative school in Gillette, in December, the other 500 students likely can be blamed on job losses and layoffs forcing families from the community.

