Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5,247,000 Position in...
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corporation by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC