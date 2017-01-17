SK Telecom, Nokia Team Up on 4G Push-to-Talk

SK Telecom and Nokia have jointly developed the world's first 'Mission-Critical Push-To-Talk ' solution, which is a next-generation push-to-talk communications technology over VoLTE, and demonstrated the solution at Nokia's Research and Development Center in Krakow, Poland. As the standard for mission-critical-voice functionality over LTE adopted by the 3GPP standards body, MCPTT enables efficient communication among hundreds of rescue workers by using a dedicated channel at times of massive disasters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.