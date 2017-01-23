Siemens Siemens awarded Cyber Security certificate for digital grid automation solutions
Siemens is the first company worldwide to have received a certificate for network automation solutions from TUV Sud, Munich, Germany, in accordance with the international standards series IEC 62443. The secure substation framework from Siemens has been certified to IEC 62443-2-4 and IEC 62443-3-3 .
