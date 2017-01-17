Siemens delivers power plant unit for combined cycle facility in Hong Kong
Siemens received an order from Castle Peak Power Company Limited for the delivery of a power block for a new combined cycle unit in its Black Point Power Station in Tuen Mun, in the northwest of Hong Kong. This marks the first order for Siemens power plant components from Hong Kong in 20 years.
