Rogers reports Q4 loss due to $484-million writedown of its IPTV project
Rogers Communications is reporting a $9 million net loss in the fourth quarter, primarily because of its decision to shelve a development project and adopt Comcast's platform for the next generation of cable TV delivery systems. The Toronto-based company says the previously announced Comcast partnership resulted in a $484-million expense item as Rogers discontinued work on its own IPTV product in favour of the one being developed by the Philadelphia-based cable giant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC