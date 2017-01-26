Rogers reports Q4 loss due to $484-mi...

Rogers reports Q4 loss due to $484-million writedown of its IPTV project

Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Rogers Communications is reporting a $9 million net loss in the fourth quarter, primarily because of its decision to shelve a development project and adopt Comcast's platform for the next generation of cable TV delivery systems. The Toronto-based company says the previously announced Comcast partnership resulted in a $484-million expense item as Rogers discontinued work on its own IPTV product in favour of the one being developed by the Philadelphia-based cable giant.

