Rogers reports Q4 loss due to $484-million writedown of its IPTV project

Rogers Communications is reporting a $9 million net loss in the fourth quarter, primarily because of its decision to shelve a development project and adopt Comcast's platform for the next generation of cable TV delivery systems. The Toronto-based company says the previously announced Comcast partnership resulted in a $484-million expense item as Rogers discontinued work on its own IPTV product in favour of the one being developed by the Philadelphia-based cable giant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.