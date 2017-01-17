Report: 'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai...

Report: 'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head

In this Friday, Aug. 9, 2013 file photo, FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai presents his dissent during a Federal Communications Commission hearing at the FCC in Washington. President Donald Trump has reportedly picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections.

