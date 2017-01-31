Profits jump 25 percent at Germany's ...

Profits jump 25 percent at Germany's Siemens

Read more: The Washington Post

FRANKFURT, Germany - Siemens AG, the German maker of power turbines, trains and medical machines, said Tuesday that its net income rose 25 percent to 1.93 billion euros for its most recent quarter and raised its earnings prediction for the year. The Munich-based company said the strong performance in the final three months of last year - the company's fiscal first quarter - allowed it to raise its outlook for all of fiscal 2017.

