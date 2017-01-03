Police arrest 16 in France over Kardashian robbery
FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the 36, Quai des Orfevres, Paris headquarters of the criminal police, on the Ile de la Cite in Paris, July 31, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC