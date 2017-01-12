Outgoing FCC boss: Killing net neutrality under Trump 'not a slam dunk'

To all the critics of net neutrality who believe the Federal Communications Commission under President-elect Trump will reverse its decision on Open Internet rules, think again says the outgoing chairman of the agency. Delivering what may be his final speech as chairman at an Aspen Institute event in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Thomas Wheeler said "Contrary to what you might have heard, reversing the Open Internet rules is not a slam dunk."

