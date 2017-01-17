Oracle outlines plans to take on Amazon in cloud
Oracle executives today revealed the results of years' worth of engineering and development efforts on its IaaS public cloud and announced a new bare metal cloud database service and an international geographic expansion. Oracle is typically not considered one of the top IaaS public cloud leaders, but the company has hopes of competing in the market by combining its infrastructure services - which focus on its core database services - with a suite of application development and software as a service offerings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC