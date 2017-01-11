- Numerex Reports Senior Leadership C...

- Numerex Reports Senior Leadership Changes

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: World News Report

Numerex Corp , a leading provider of managed enterprise solutions enabling the Internet of Things , today announced that its Board of Directors has terminated the employment of Marc Zionts as Chief Executive Officer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec 22 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
News Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw... Nov '16 Cry Louder Pansies 1
Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08) Oct '16 Jaweed 167
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC