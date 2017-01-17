Musical Munchkins celebrates grand op...

Musical Munchkins celebrates grand opening at new Warwick location

Photo by Roger Gavan From left, Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce past president Sherry Bukovcan, Musical Munchkins Director Andrea Soberman, Melissa Padham Maas with her daughter Leila, 7 months, Hudson Valley Dance Center Director Marguerite McNeilly, chamber office manager Sarah Armand, President Mechelle Casciotta and Mayor Michael Newhard. - Musical Munchkins, under the direction of Andrea Soberman, has been offering music and movement classes for babies and toddlers along with Young Musician classes for preschoolers throughout the Hudson Valley for the past 24 years.

