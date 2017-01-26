Man to be sentenced for plotting New ...

Man to be sentenced for plotting New Year's machete attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS Atlanta

Authorities identified two people found dead Tuesday at a home near Shelton, Washington, and said the suspect in the case shot and killed himself Wednesday in Pendleton, Oregon, after a standoff Authorities identified two people found dead Tuesday at a home near Shelton, Washington, and said the suspect in the case shot and killed himself Wednesday in Pendleton, Oregon, after a standoff Former Yahoo! and Earthlink executive Craig I. Forman has been named president and chief executive officer of the McClatchy Co. as the newspaper publishing giant struggles to make money in the digital age The McClatchy Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Mon Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
News Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw... Nov '16 Cry Louder Pansies 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC