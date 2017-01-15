Level 3 Deploys DDoS Scrubbing Center in Singapore
The new scrubbing centers in signify an expansion of the company's security service functionality. Level 3's security solutions provide layers of defense through enhanced network routing, rate limiting and filtering that can be paired with cloud-based scrubbing for a more comprehensive mitigation solution.
