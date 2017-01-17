JP Morgan sees U.S. telecom sector consolidation, T-Mobile deal

The logo of T-Mobile Austria is seen outside of one of its shops in Vienna, Austria, February 25, 2016. U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US or a sale to a foreign player that wants a foothold in the U.S. wireless market is also likely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.