JP Morgan Sees U.S. Telecom Consolidation, T-Mobile Deal

U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years. T-Mobile could be involved in tie-up with Sprint, or be acquired by a cable company, JP Morgan said, adding that a transaction involving Dish Network or a sale to a foreign player that wants a foothold in the U.S. wireless market is also likely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.