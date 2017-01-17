Ixia Helps Partners Achieve Greater Profitability
The primary objective of the Xcelerate Distribution Partner Program is to simplify and facilitate the process by which distributors, resellers, and integrators access and deliver Ixia's network visibility, test and security solutions. Participation in the program is by invitation only as Ixia continues to expand its channel infrastructure by engaging premier distributors to streamline processes for resellers worldwide.
