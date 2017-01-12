Internal document raises possibility ...

Internal document raises possibility of 'Netflix tax'

A briefing note for MA©lanie Joly, minister of Canadian Heritage, weighs the pros and cons of enforcing a sales tax on the digital services of foreign companies such as Netflix. The Liberal government is reviewing whether to enforce a so-called Netflix tax on the digital services Canadians buy from foreign-based firms over the internet.

